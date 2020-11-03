Share:

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah on November 10 in an assets beyond means investigation.

The NAB Lahore has asked Mr Sanaullah to appear before a combined investigation team of the bureau at its Thokar Niaz Baig office along with the required record.

The PML-N leader has already appeared before the NAB investigators in this case.

NAB is investigating PML-N leader for assets beyond means and have summoned him multiple times in the bureau’s Lahore office for investigation.