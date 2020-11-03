Share:

Peshawar - The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of major opposition parties, has announced to hold its fourth power show on November 22 in Peshawar.

Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) central leader Senator Maulana Atta-ur-Rehman told media persons on Monday soon after presiding over a joint meeting of the opposition parties that it will be the biggest public meeting of the series so far organized by the PDM against the government.

The meeting aimed at chalking out a strategy for the November 22 meeting in Peshawar, wherein ANP’s Sardar Hussain Babak, QWP’s Hashim Barbar, PML-N’s Ameer Muqam, PPP’s Humayun Khan and others attended the meeting. The PDM provincial leadership agreed to hold the public gathering on Dalazak Chowk Ring Road here. JUI-F’s Maulana Lutfur Rahman said that the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif would address the meeting on video-link. Formal proceedings of the public meeting would begin at 10 am, and the top leadership of the opposition parties would address after Zuhar prayers, as “we will try our level best to conclude the gathering after Zuhar,” he said. About the Interior Minister Ejaz Shah’s recent remarks against the Opposition, he said that the PML-N leadership must condemn the statement of Ejaz Shah.

PPP’s Humayun Khan said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would also give a united decision against the present rulers whether in the province or centre by making huge participation in the Peshawar meeting.

PML-N’s central leader Ameer Muqam said that PDM’s movement is not for holding talks, but it is to send the PTI-led government to home. Our only demand is to hold fresh elections in the country, he added.