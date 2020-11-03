PESHAWAR - Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri on Monday visited Civil Hospital, Jamrud in merged district of Khyber and expressed gratitude to ‘Muslim Hands Pakistan’ (MHP) for providing medical equipment to the hospital for its capacity building. Addressing the ceremony held to hand over the medical equipment provided by the Muslim Hands Pakistan to the hospital administration, the minister thanked Syed Javed Gilani of MHP for providing the equipment and expressed the hope that such acts of generosity would continue in future as well. Earlier, he handed over oxygen cylinders, gauge masks, table ventilators, nebulizers, patients’ bed, drip stands and several other items to the hospital administration. MS Jamrud Hospital Dr Zain Afridi, MS Landi Kotal Hospital Dr Naek Dada Afridi, Senior PTI representative Haji Jamal Afridi, Chairman Zakat Committee Ehsanullah Jandi and others were also present on the occasion.
