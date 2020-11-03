Share:

PESHAWAR - Fed­eral Minister for Re­ligious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri on Monday visited Civil Hospital, Jamrud in merged dis­trict of Khyber and ex­pressed gratitude to ‘Muslim Hands Paki­stan’ (MHP) for provid­ing medical equipment to the hospital for its capacity building. Ad­dressing the ceremony held to hand over the medical equipment provided by the Mus­lim Hands Pakistan to the hospital adminis­tration, the minister thanked Syed Javed Gi­lani of MHP for provid­ing the equipment and expressed the hope that such acts of generos­ity would continue in future as well. Earlier, he handed over oxygen cylinders, gauge masks, table ventilators, nebu­lizers, patients’ bed, drip stands and several other items to the hospital ad­ministration. MS Jamrud Hospital Dr Zain Afridi, MS Landi Kotal Hospital Dr Naek Dada Afridi, Se­nior PTI representative Haji Jamal Afridi, Chair­man Zakat Committee Ehsanullah Jandi and others were also present on the occasion.