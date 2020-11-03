Share:

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur has said that Shahbaz Sharif and Bilawal were responsible for delaying the “provisional province” status for Gilgit-Baltistan.

Addressing a public gathering in Aliabad Hunza, Gandapur said Hunza will get additional seat before next election.

He announced various development projects and administrative divisions for Hunza including Aliabad Tunnel project for irrigation water, stadium, hospital, mineral policy, 4G/3G connectivity and loans for tourism sector.

Responding to the demand for the release of incarcerated Hunza youth, Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has said that the imprisoned youth will be freed with declaration of province.

He said FCR was abolished in FATA with its merger with KPK. ATA will automatically end with declaration of provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan, he added.