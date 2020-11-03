Share:

ISLAMABAD - US Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarter (GHQ) on Monday.

“The regional security situation, Afghan peace process with particular reference to border management and way forward for lasting peace in Afghanistan were discussed during the meeting,” according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s untiring efforts for facilitating the process towards the mutual objective of peace in the region, the ISPR added.

Khalilzad has been playing a key role in the signing of peace deal between US and Afghan Taliban that is being regarded a step forward towards ending more than 18 years long war in the landlocked country. Last month, the Trump administration’s special representative also met with COAS to discuss current developments in the Afghan peace process.

In October, he had warned that “distressingly high” levels of violence in Afghanistan could derail ongoing peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

Pakistan is playing a key role in the Afghan peace process and it has remained instrumental in arranging direct talks between US and Taliban to pave the way for Doha peace agreement.

In 2015, Pakistan had brokered the first round of talks between representatives of the Afghan government and the Afghan Taliban in Murree as part of its efforts to facilitate an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process.