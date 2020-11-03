Share:

FAISALABAD - The agriculture experts advised the wheat growers to start its cultivation immediately to get bumper yield. A spokesman of the agriculture department said Monday that November is most suitable month of wheat cultivation. and the farmers should use approved wheat varieties for cultivation including NARC-2011, Aas-2011, Millat-2011, Punjab-2011, AARI-2011, Faisalabad-2008, Lasani-2008, Meraj-2008, Fareed-2006, Shafaq-2006, Chakwal-50, NARC-2009, PARC-2009, Dharabi-2011, Pakistan-2013, Sehar-2006, Galaxy-2013, NN Gandum-I-2016, Johar-2016 and Anaj-2017, etc. The farmers should use seed graders before cultivating healthy and quality seeds as quality seed plays pivotal role in getting better production, one and half bag of DAP fertilizer and at first watering 2-3 bags of urea fertilizer. A bag of Sulphate of Potash (SOP) should also be applied for getting good produce, he added.