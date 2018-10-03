coas awarded Jordan’s Order of Military Merit

Share:

ISLAMABAD – Jordanian King Abdullah Ibn Al Hussain has awarded the medal ‘Order of the Military Merit’ to Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in recognition of his services for improving defence and security relations between the two brotherly states of Pakistan and Jordan.The award was given when the Army Chief called on the Jordanian King during his three-day official visit to Jordan, says a statement issued by the ISPR here on Tuesday. On the occasion, the two sides discussed regional security situation and bilateral cooperation.

Jordanian King Abdullah Ibn Al Hussain has expressed earnest desire to enhance cooperation with Pakistan in multiple fields including security, defence

production, education and investment opportunities.

He expressed this desire at a meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa during his three-day official visit to Jordan.

The Army Chief assured King Abdullah-II that Pakistan has the highest regard for Jordan and will welcome any positive initiative.

Earlier, the Chief of Army Staff met with Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff of Jordanian Armed Forces, Lt Gen Mahmoud Abdul Haleem Farihat and offered full cooperation in defence relations, training and joint exercises.

The Jordanian Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff thanked General Bajwa saying that Jordan considers Pakistan to be one of the most reliable partners and is ready to take the relationship to the next level.

Both the sides expressed satisfaction over convergence in strategic views and the considerable efforts towards improving peace and stability.

