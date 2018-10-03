Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Secretary Akbar Durrani Tuesday was replaced by interior secretary Yousuf Naseem Khokhar. He also served on important positions both in the province and federation like the secretary of planning development and reform division, water and power.

He had also served as principal secretary to CM Ch Parvez Elahi and principal secretary to governor as well. Political opponents had been beating drums that there was no single power point in Punjab. Critics conveyed to the PTI policymakers in Islamabad that since it was the Durrani’s responsibility to remove encroachments, the leniency on his part damaged government’s image. Letters of Chakwal and DGK DCs against political representatives, Sahiwal DPO’s transfer etc were cited as the reasons for Durrani’s replacement. “Contrary to previous regimes, the PTI government had fully empowered the CS Office” an official said. Close circles of Durrani alleged that some federal secretaries had been interfering in transfers and postings. However, Durrani could not be reached for comments.