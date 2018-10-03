Share:

ISLAMABAD - IPC Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza met with medal winning Pakistani junior squash players here at PSB Committee room on Tuesday.

She expressed her pleasure and extended heartiest congratulations to the medal winners, who won three golds and one silver medal in 25th Asian Junior Squash Championship. She also congratulated snooker team, which won title against India. Dr Fehmida said: “Pakistan had ruled the world of squash for decades and these signs are quite good that our junior players had won gold medals and also a silver medal.”

She offered her all-out support for the juniors and promised she will ensure prizes for them. “The PM has established the task force just to support the sports in Pakistan. We are taking sports very seriously and it is my promise we will do whatever we can and in our limited resources, we want to provide the best facilities to athletes of the country.”

The IPC Minister said: “Soon PSB Director General would be appointed and things will be streamlined. I know there are a lot of complaints against the PSB employees but soon all will be addressed and those, who will be found guilty, will be taken to task.”

Dr Fehmida said: “Being an athlete, I know well that athletes need jobs, facilities and international exposure. I can guarantee that we will facilitate athletes in the best possible manner. I am really disappointed with Pakistan cricket team’s performance in the Asia Cup. It is highly strange that the PCB doesn’t fall under my domain, but I had to answer in the standing committee meetings, while hockey is our national game and it also needs improvement. Now Ehsan Mani has taken over PCB chairman slot and I am confident that he will streamline the PCB affairs and also take Pakistan cricket to new heights.”

Asked about PCB case against India, the minister replied: “I will check details and then will comment on that. “We will try to construct as many play grounds as possible, while we will also ensure traditional games would be revived at the cities, villages and towns level and then turn that raw material into bets in the business with the help of professional coaches.”

Meanwhile, PSB Acting DDG M Azam Dar and DDG Administration Mansoor Ahmed failed to handle the pressure of large media. Despite being aware of the fact that media is present in huge number, they deliberately arranged the briefing in the committee room, which is not even enough for dozens of people. The journalists had to wait for long as the minister arrived late and PSB administration refused to shift the briefing to spacious place.

The minister also met with Pakistan senior squash team, which won bronze medal in the Asian Games. She congratulated them for winning laurels for the country. PSF Secretary Tahir Sultan requested the minister to allow the federation to construct a few rooms in the premises of Mushaf Squash courts and also arrange residence for players, who are in the camps round the year. Dr Fehmida asked Tahir to submit a written request in this regard and she will then look into the matter.