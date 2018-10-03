Share:

KARACHI - The metropolis faced another spell of unannounced loadshedding crises, when different parts of the city went into darkness for several hours in the night between Monday and Tuesday, causing severe inconvenience to residence of affected areas, The Nation has learnt.

The areas that badly affected were old City area, North Karachi, Liaqatabad, several blocks in North Naziambad, Gulshan Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Juhar, Malir, Shah Faisal, Defence Phase 2, PECHS society and different parts of Saddar.

A resident of Saddar area, Farid Memon when contacted said that it was worst example of K-Electric deficiency of running the power company. “We have contacted several time to register complains but they paid no heed,” he cried. He added that it is their responsibility to ensure the uninterrupted power supply to those who are paying utilities regularly and not involved in electricity thieving.

“On the other hand, the Sindh government also revisits the contract of K-Electric as they have failed to run the electricity in professional manner,” he suggested.

The spokesman of K-Electric, however, issues the statement about the unannounced power breakdown. According to him, localized tripping due to high humidity levels occurred in the early hours on Tuesday caused partial power interruption for few hours in parts of Defense, Clifton, Gadap, Saddar, Uthal, Korangi as well as pockets in Johar, Landhi, Nazimabad, Garden and Lyari.

Supply to most of the affected areas and strategic installations including key hospitals and water pumping stations was ensured through alternate circuits. The statement added that as power supply to the K-Electric from the national grid remained restricted due to technical reasons, forced load management of up to an hour was carried out in load-shed exempt areas of Karachi on Tuesday.

The power utility maintained close coordination with the concerned authorities for earliest possible restoration and power supply was brought back to routine levels in the city as soon as the supply from the national grid was fully restored.

The spokesperson further added that “load management cycle was kept on rotational basis and timings were communicated to customers via customer services (8119 SMS) and media platforms. All possible efforts were made to manage load without burdening customers.”

The power utility regrets the inconvenience caused to its valued customers and appreciates their cooperation during this time.