LAHORE - Breast cancer is one of the most dangerous types of cancer, and in Pakistan it is higher among the young women, experts have said.

“It is estimated that each year more than 83,000 cases of breast cancer are reported in Pakistan. Nearly 40,000 women die from this type of cancer,” experts from Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital said while addressing a seminar organised by Unique Group of Institutions at Dr Nisar Auditorium.

They said that the main reason of high growing breast cancer is Pakistani traditional society; there is no system of collecting data and to keep record of cancer cases. Major causes of disease among women are obesity, overweight and aversion to breastfeeding.

They said that every year thousands of females lose their lives because there is no system of mass diagnosis in our country. Unfortunately, mostly the poor women are dying of breast cancer . As most of the patients do not get an accommodating and welcome treatment as they cannot afford it.

Moreover, due to lack of awareness, several women do not share their health issues with others and are shy to go for any kind of breast examination. Not only elder women, it is affecting younger too. Around 77 percent of women with breast cancer are over the age of 50. Dr. Nimra Nadeem was the keynote speaker on this occasion.

Breast cancer day marked

The Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) arranged a seminar to mark International Breast Cancer Awareness Day. It was part of Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign that would continue during the month of October.

Oncologists, teachers and students from different female educational institutions and people from different walks of life attended the seminar. Naila Khan, Associate Director Marketing, SKMCH&RC, Dr Sumera Butt, Consultant Clinical Oncology, Dr Asad Parvaiz, Consultant Surgical Oncology, Dr Samia Yasmeen, Consultant Medical Oncologist, Dr Neelam Siddiqui, Consultant Medical Oncology & Dr Amina Khan, Consultant Surgical Oncology addressed the event. Speakers highlighted different researches related to breast cancer and its cure and urged womenfolk at the age of 40 and above to have mammography and visit doctor every year.

They stressed upon the need of self-examine regularly and search for the minor changes occurring in the body. They must share any changes being observed to the doctor at the earliest. They said that early diagnosis and timely treatment could help avoiding life threatening complications.