Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has written letters to all the four chief ministers and governors and federal ministers suggesting the use of all the palatial government buildings for some productive use which on one hand would bring revenue to loan-ridden government while on the other would bring down heavy spending on the maintenance of these buildings.

The details shared in the statement issued by Prime Minister’s Office, the premier in the letter stated that Pakistan was facing a huge economic crisis so the ruling elite could not afford lavish lifestyle and stressed the need to adopt simplicity in all spheres of life.

The letter states that PM has himself shown the way by choosing to live in a modest house voluntarily instead of residing in the palatial 1100 kanals Prime Minister’s House.

“I personally believe that public buildings presently being used as Governor’s House, Chief Ministers House, etc can be put to a more productive use by allowing access of the public to these buildings and has advised all concerned public office holders to take action on future use of these buildings already approved by him on the recommendations of a committee of experts on priority basis as he would be monitoring the progress himself through the National History & Literary Heritage Division,” reads the letter.

The letter states that the PM has approved the following adaptive re-use of these public buildings:

Prime Minister’s House, Islamabad Approximately 1000 kanals of PM House and President House: Institute of Higher Learning/Centre of excellence. Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training/HEC: 3 to 5 years.

Government House (Kashmir Point Murree) Boutique Hotel Government of Punjab through lease agreement after observing codal formalities: 45 days.

Punjab House (Pindi Point, Murree) Tourist Motel/ Tourist Complex Government of Punjab through lease agreement after observing codal formalities. 45 days.

Punjab House and Governor House (Annexe) Rawalpindi Institute of Information Technology/IT Park/Incubation Government of Punjab: 3 Months. Governor House, Lahore i) Building to be used as Heritage Museum and Art Gallery ii). Grounds/Lawns/Parkland & Zoo open to Public. iii). A fence similar to Bagh-e-Jinnah should replace boundary wall (On Mall Side). iv). Boys & Girls School, VTI, Medical Centre, Laboratory, Library/Gym, Madrasa/Mosque will be fenced off. v). A nominal ticket may be imposed. Government of Punjab: 3 to 6 Months.

Free Masons Hall (CM Office), Lahore Crafts Museum/Conference Centre Government of Punjab: 200 days.

Chamba House, Lahore New Governor House (Office & Residence of the Governor of Punjab) M/o Housing & Works to Handover to Punjab Government for Execution: 100 days.

State Guest House, Lahore Five Star Hotel on Lease basis through open bidding. Ministry of Foreign Affairs: 100 days.

Governor House, Karachi i. Creating public activity spaces whilst providing access to gardens for public use. ii. Conversion into Arts & Cultural Centre Federal Government /Government of Sindh: i. 100 days ii. 3 years.

State Guest House, Karachi may be leased out to the private sector after completing all codal formalities for conversion into a High End Hotel Ministry of Foreign Affairs: 100 days

Qasr-e-Naz, Karachi May be leased out to the private sector after completing all codal formalities for conversion into a hotel Ministry of Housing & Works: 100 days. Governor House, Peshawar i. Tribal and National History Museum ii. Botanical Garden iii. Art Garden Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 3 years.

Governor House, Nathiagali Boutique Hotel by leasing out to the private sector after observing all codal formalities Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa :100 days.

Governor House, Quetta i. Main Building: Museum (Currently, there is no Museum in Quetta) ii. Annexe Building: Ethnography Display Museum iii. Lawns/Gardens may be converted into Ladies/Children Park with separate entrance. Government of Balochistan: 3 Months.

PM FELICITATES CHINA

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday, while terming Pakistan and China good neighbours, friends, partners and brothers, said China’s time-tested friendship had always resonated deeply with the people of Pakistan.

In his message of felicitation to Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on the auspicious occasion of the national day of his country, Prime Minister Imran Khan said China had a special place in the hearts of Pakistani people. “As we embark on the journey to mould Pakistan’s development in keeping with the ideals of our foundation, I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen our All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership and realising the potential of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor,” Imran Khan said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said China’s remarkable progress over the past decades was an inspiration for developing countries including Pakistan and said the miracle of lifting hundreds of millions of people out of poverty was an achievement that envied the world.

“The Government and People of Pakistan will continue to stand with our Chinese friends in their endeavour to realise national rejuvenation,” he said. Imran Khan wished Premier Li Keqiang health, happiness and success, and said he looked forward to meet him in the near future.