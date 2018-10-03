Share:

QUETTA - A six-member delegation, led by Adviser of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy Industry and Mineral Resources Ahmad Hameed Al-Ghamdi, Tuesday expressed keen interest in investing in Gwadar besides expressing satisfaction over the facilities and security arrangements in the area.

The delegation was briefed about the importance of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project and Gwadar Port by the chairman Gwadar Port Authority and the director general of Gwadar Development Authority.

They were informed about the areas where Saudi Arabia could invest in Gwadar, and the foolproof security arrangements available for the investors.

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have historic, religious and brotherly relations and it had stood with Pakistan at all difficult times. Prime Minister Imran Khan had recently visited Saudi Arabia and both the countries had agreed to promote economic cooperation between them.

IRAN ENVOY MEETS GOVERNOR

Acting Balochistan Governor Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday said Pakistan and Iran were two brotherly neighbouring countries who had always stood united in difficult times.

The acting governor expressed these views while talking to an Iranian delegation led by the Iranian Ambassador in Pakistan Mehdi Hunar at Governor House in Quetta. During the meeting, the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iran were deliberated, the two also discussed current economic regional changes, provision of better travel services to Pakistani pilgrims’ going to Iran, border trade activities between Balochistan and Sistan.

Economic cooperation and assistance would further strengthen our relations, the acting governor said. He said there were vast opportunities for development and cooperation in both the countries, especially in Balochistan and Sistan.

“There is a need for a joint venture to connect Gwadar and Chabahar port for strengthening border trade,” he remarked. He said unceasing talks would lead to a better solution of present issues between the two countries.

He further said mutual cooperation and negotiations were imperative for economic development and restoration of peace at both sides. The Iranian delegation ensured the acting governor that Iran was ready to cooperate with Pakistan especially with Balochistan government in all fields and at all levels.

Later on the acting governor and Iranian ambassador exchanged memorial shields and souvenirs with each other.