Share:

ISLAMABAD - Tea imports into the country during first two months of current financial year increased by 4.77 percent as compared to corresponding period of last year. About 37,359 metric ton of tea worth $101.99 million was imported in order to fulfill the domestic requirements as compared to the import of 32,321 metric tons valuing $96.412 million of same period of last year. However, the import of dry fruit and nuts into the country during the period under review reduced by 97.10 per cent as 1,497 metric ton of dry fruit and nuts valuing $197 million was imported as compared to import of 23,952 metric ton costing $33.507 million of same period of last year, according to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. It may be recalled that food group import during last two months reduced by15.50 percent as different food commodities worth $949.071 million were imported in order to tackle the domestic requirements as against the imports of 118.334 million of same period of last year.

The import of milk cream and milk for infants reduced by 15.17 percent as about 12,974 metric ton of the milk and milk food for infants valuing $35.550 million was imported as compared to the 14,680 metric ton valuing $41.907 million of same period of last year.