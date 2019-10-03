Share:

LAHORE - An alleged child abuse case in Child Protection Welfare Bureau’s hostel in Lahore surfaced on Wednesday, a day after the police claimed to have solved the mystery of murdering children after assault in Chunian of Kasur.

The administration contacted the police head and got an FIR registered with Mugalpura police, alleging that an attendant, Usman, was harassing a 12-year-old child Ali Shakir in the hostel.

The case surfaced on the allegation of Hostel Incharge Zafar Iqbal who claimed: “When I visited the hostel at 2:50am, I came to know that the lights of a residential part were off. As I watched Usman and the boy were in objectionable condition,” zafar alleged, adding that the accused ran off as he knocked the door.

The bureau’s probe and footage by the incharge also accused Usman of doing the crime and the official statement claimed the attendant was posted by the last government.

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Punjab chairperson Sara Ahmad and DG Naeem Warraich have taken notice of the matter while the

“Due to the foolproof system in bureau, the authorities took a bold decision and based on evidence got the culprit arrested,” the statement reads.

Sara said: “Such cases are intolerable. Criminals will be brought to book at all costs,” says the chairperson.

Child rights activists expressed grave concerned and called upon the high-ups to take action.

App reported: The Tarkhani police claimed to have arrested a man on murder charges. The police had received information late night that body of a minor boy was spotted in fields near chak 228-GB. The police launched investigation as the deceased was identified as 8-year-old Saad Mustafa,resident of chak 228-GB,who was killed after unnatural offence. On receiving information, CPO Azhar Akram and SSP Operation Ali Raza reached the spot and directed the police to trace out whereabouts of the accused.

The police investigated the case on scientific lines and took Qasim Khan son of Rana Khadim of the same locality into custody over suspicion and the accused during interrogation confessed the offence. The police arrested the accused and investigation was under way.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar taking notice of rape-cum-murder of a child in Faisalabad, has sought a report from the IG Police. He directed that legal action should be taken against the culprit and challan be submitted to the court at the earliest. The bereaved family will be provided justice at every cost, he added.