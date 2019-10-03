Share:

Islamabad - Honorary Consul General of Iceland, Mr Saad Mahmood, participated in the two-dayconference organised by the Icelandic Ministry for Foreign Affair in Iceland for the honorary consuls of Iceland. This is the 8th conference of its kind that is held every five years. 213 individuals in 90 countries around the world serve as honorary consuls to Iceland. They are not paid for the position and work closely with the Ministry and the Icelandic embassies to promote and protect Icelandic interests.