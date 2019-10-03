Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah has approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) for bail in a narcotics case. Rana Sanaullah through his petition pleaded with the court for grant of post arrest bail, saying that he was implicated in a fake case. He submitted that the FIR of the incident was registered with a delay, which made it suspicious. On July 1, ANF officials arrested Rana Sanaullah, from Islamabad-Lahore motorway near Sukheki, while he was travelling from Faisalabad to Lahore. The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had registered an FIR against the PNL-N leader under 9-C, 15 and 17 of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act. It was alleged that the ANF recovered 15 kilogram heroin and other drugs from Rana Sanaullah’s car. A special court conducted proceedings of Rana Sanaullah’s case on Wednesday and extended his judicial remand till Oct 9.