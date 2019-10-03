Share:

KARACHI - A model court awarded death sentence to two accused and life term to third culprit in a murder case in Lyari on Wednesday.

The court after the murder charges proved, handed death sentence to two culprits Mujahid and Rahim alias Langra and awarded life term in jail to third accused Shaukat.

Three criminals were entered in an oil depot in Lyari area of Karachi for robbery in year 2016 and killed the depot owner Bakhti Rehman on resistance, police said in its charge-sheet.

An eyewitness identified the accused, while the spent rounds found after the incident were also matched, the prosecution counsel said in his arguments. The case was registered at Kalri police station of the area in 2016.