KARACHI - Former Vice Chief of Army Staff and Corps Commander Karachi General (retd) Muzaffar Hussain Usmani was laid to rest at Army cemetery commonly known as Fauji Qabaristan. His funeral prayer was offered and he was laid to rest at Fauji Qabaristan near Chanesar Goth. General (retd) Muzaffar Hussain Usmani was found dead inside his car near Do Darya in phase VIII of Defence Housing Authority in the wee hours of Thursday. Confirming his death SP Clifton Imran Mirza said that the former Vice Chief of Army Staff found dead on drving seat of his car parked along the main road near traffic signal at Do Darya. The SP said that the deceased might have suffered a heart and his family didn’t want medical examination to be done.