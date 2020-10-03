Share:

peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the quarters concerned to ensure completion of, under-construction building of Bacha Khan Medical College and standardization of District Headquarters Hospital Mardan project during the current financial year.

He issued these directives while a chairing a meeting regarding development schemes in district Mardan, at the Chief Minister Secretariat, here yesterday.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to CM Riaz Khan, MPAs Iftikhar Mashwani, Malak Shaukat Ali, Abdus Salam, Ameer Farzand and administrative secretaries of concerned departments.

The chief minister said that the provincial government would go all out to provide better health facilities to people, adding that all under construction buildings would be made functional for the purpose. He also ordered the authorities to make sure the completion other ongoing development projects during the current financial year so that public could be facilitated.

The meeting was briefed in detail about the progress so far made on different developmental schemes. The forum was informed that the Bacha Khan Medical College was already functional. However, construction work on permanent building for the college was in its final stages.

The Chief Minister ordered the authorities concerned to provide all required resources for the timely completion of the said building.

The forum was briefed about the work progress on the 200-bed under-construction children hospital Mardan.

Mahmood Khan stated that completion of ongoing development projects in health sector at divisional and district levels would ensure provision of quality health facilities to people at local level which was the top priority of the government.

He added that the government was spending huge resources on health projects for public facilitation, and result of such projects should be visible.