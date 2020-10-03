Share:

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Shahbaz Gill has said that PML-N has become a ‘conspiratorial league’ and there is no political threat from Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing a press conference, Shahbaz Gill said that the controversial, anti-national statements of PML-N supremo will harm Pakistan in the future and effects of his statements will become visible in 10 months.

Shahbaz Gill said that he was against airing Nawaz’s speeches as some of the speeches of PML-N supremo are not in the national interest.

PTI leader while accusing Sharif family of working for India said that Nawaz Sharif refused to meet leaders of Hurriyat Conference in India but now he has to answer why he met Indian businessman Sajjan Jindal. Shahbaz also asked that can any Pakistani businessman go to India and meet its Prime Minister.

The Special Assistant further said that when the Pathankot incident took place, Jindal made the same statement which is now Nawaz Sharif’s narrative. He also asked Nawaz Sharif to explain why security personal were not allowed during a secret meeting with the Indian Prime Minister in Kathmandu.

Shahbaz Gill said that they know who Nawaz Sharif met in an embassy in London on Tuesday. He said that the enemies want to weaken the institutions of Pakistan by making them controversial.