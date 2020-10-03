Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minster Shah Mehmood Qureshi visited the Embassy of Kuwait in Islamabad yesterday to extend condolence over the sad demise of former Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

On the occasion, the Foreign Minister also offered Fateha and prayed for highest ranks in Jannah for the departed soul. He also recorded his impressions in the condolence book at the Embassy.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the Emir of Kuwait played an important role in strengthening the relations between Pakistan and Kuwait.

He said that Pakistan and Kuwait enjoy fraternal and longstanding ties.

The Ambassador of Kuwait thanked the Foreign Minister on arrival at the Embassy and extending condolence.