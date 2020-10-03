Share:

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz says Nawaz Sharif is still to answer the two questions as to how he made assets and how he transferred money abroad.

Reported by Radio Pakistan, in a tweet, he said Nawaz Shrif's ideology changes like weather.

The Minister said Nawaz Sharif becomes a revolutionary while being out of power; whereas in power, he is the biggest dictator.

He said Nawaz Sharif should not take revenge from Pakistan for being out of power.