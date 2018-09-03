Share:

ISLAMABAD - Bahawalpur Region were in firm control against Islamabad in the Inter-Region U-19 Three-Day Tournament 2018-19 round one match here at National Ground on Sunday.

Bahawalpur posted 119-8 in their second innings, thus had an overall lead of 252 runs with two wickets still in hand. Bahawalpur scored 234 all out in their first innings, while Islamabad were bowled out for 101 in 52.2 overs, thus conceded 133 runs first innings’ lead. Zahid Iqbal made 27. M Hamza grabbed 4-13 and Muzammil Khan 4-24.

At Marghazar Ground, Karachi need 8 more runs to level scores against Rawalpindi. Karachi hit 266-9 in 75 overs with M Taha scoring 104. Sheraz Khan bagged 3-65, M Ajmal 2-30 and Ziad Khan 2-13. Rawalpindi scored 274-7 in 83 overs with Ziad Khan hitting 88 and Mubasir Khan 75. Arish Ali Khan got 3-58.

At Mirpur Stadium, AJK required further 53 runs to win against Larkana. AJK made 65-5. Earlier, Larkana were all out for 128 in their second innings. Ishfaq Ahmed made 30. Mohsin Iqbal took 3-24, Najam Naseer 3-26 and Usama Khalid 2-19.