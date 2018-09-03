Share:

KARACHI - Those who legally own property near Nasir Jump in Korangi area would have their houses protected and be served justice, remarked Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar while hearing a case on houses being bulldozed in the area.

During the hearing on Sunday, the chief justice barred the Karachi Development Authority from razing down the houses near Nasir Jump in Korangi and ensured that justice would be served to everyone.

According to the petitioners, KDA had decided to bulldoze their houses as the authority was of the view that the structures were built through china cutting, under which plots of parks and land earmarked for public amenities are sliced for housing structures.

The petitioners said they were also served notices and asked why they were allotted the land if it was sliced through china cutting. The chief justice stopped KDA from further action and sought record from the authority and revenue board.

The drive against reportedly illegal structure has been going on in Karachi since quite a long time, with the authority concerned razing down houses that were said to be built on amenity plots. A number of marriage halls have also been bulldozed during similar drives in various areas of the city.