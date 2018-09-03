Share:

Rawalpindi - City Traffic Police on Sunday released a special traffic plan for the city with regard to Pakistan Defence Day.

The traffic plan was prepared and released by Chief Traffic Officer Muhammad Bin Ashraf. According to the plan, Mall Road will remain closed for all kinds of traffic on September 4 and 5 from 2pm for full dress rehearsal at General Headquarters (GHQ) in connection with Pakistan Defence Day. He added that on September 6, no traffic movement would be allowed on Mall Road from 2pm till the conclusion of the program in GHQ.

He said that Traffic Police will place diversions to convert traffic on alternative routes. He said as many as 27 traffic assistants, 159 traffic wardens, 14 Inspectors and 6 DSPs would be enlisted for performing special duties. He said the citizens should cooperate with Traffic Police and should also contact the Traffic Police Helpline 051-9272839 for guidelines or road advisory.