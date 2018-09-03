Share:

ISLAMABAD - KRL finished day two at 132-2 against Peshawar in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Four-Day 2018-19 round one Pool A match here at KRL Stadium on Sunday.

Jahid Ali slammed unbeaten 52. Earlier, Peshawar resumed their first innings at the overnight score of 182-5 and were all out at 278 in 99 overs. Akbar Badshah hammered unbeaten 114 while Israrullah made 54. Noman Ali captured 6-62 and Sadaf Hussain 2-61.

At Abbottabad Stadium, NBP scored 275-4 against Fata at close of the play. Danish Aziz hit 84 and Rameez Raja 57. Adnan Ghaus took 2-80. Earlier, Fata resumed their first innings at overnight score of 217-3 and were bowled out for 247. Mir Hamza bowled brilliantly and grabbed 6-42 while Atif Jabbar bagged 3-65. At Diamond Ground, HBL finished day two against Islamabad at 243-5 with Abid Ali scoring 83. M Arham and M Nadeem shared two wickets each. Earlier, Islamabad resumed their first innings at overnight score of 329-9 and were all out for 348. Shahzad Azam Rana made unbeaten 70.

In Pool-B match at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi Region need a miracle to level the score with SSGCL, as they lost 6 wickets for 112. Naved Malik was still at the crease with 43 runs.

Aamir Yamin took 3-24 and Ahmed Jamal 2-32. Earlier, SSGCL resumed their first innings at overnight score of 268-2, but Saad Altaf brilliantly bowling (6-88) helped Rawalpindi bundle out SSGCL for 349. Umer Amin thwarted 154. Rizwan Akbar bagged 2-77.