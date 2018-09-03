Share:

KARACHI - The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) city chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman Sunday inquired after an eight-year-old Muhammad Umar who lost his both hands when wire of 11,000 volts fell on him.

Naeem along with other JI leaders visited Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital’s burns ward to inquire the health of Umar and Haris as they sustained injuries when wire of 11,000 volts fell on them on August 25. Umar was critically injured and the doctors had to amputate his both hands (one from shoulder and another from elbow). The JI leader also met the families of both boys.

Speaking to media after that, Naeem said that it was a great loss for the victim and his family as the hands cannot be returned. He alleged that many political parties take bribe from the K-Electric that’s why no one had raised strict voice against it.

He demanded Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and the Prime Minister Imran Khan to take notice of the incident and bring the culprits under the law.

The JI asked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led federal government to nationalize the KE in order to protect the citizens from its malpractices. “Many people have lost their lives due to negligence of the power utility yet no strict action is taken against it,”

Naeem said that they will be standing with the victims and their families until the justice is served to them. He was of the view that these sorts of incidents are happening very often and now ‘its time to teach the KE a lesson’.