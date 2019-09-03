Share:

HAFIZABAD - Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is scheduled to visit Kolo Tarar, native village of MPA Mamoon Jaffar Tarar on Tuesday (today). He will address public gathering and inaugurate different social uplift projects.

DEAD MEAT CAPTURED

The veterinary doctors and police have seized six maunds of substandard beef and have arrested Azhar Hussain butcher. The staff later destroyed the inferior quality beef. According to police, the patrolling police intercepted a vehicle near Peelo village on Pindi Bhattian road and found that the accused was brining beef for sale in Hafizabad. The police informed the slaughter house doctors who found the beef absolutely injurious for consumption.