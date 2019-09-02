Share:

LOS ANGELES - DWAYNE ‘THE ROCK’ JOHNSON and his wife Lauren Hashian didn’t use wedding planners for their secret Hawaiian wedding.

The 47-year-old actor tied the knot with Lauren in a private ceremony held in Hawaii last month, and he has now said the key to keeping their nuptials out of the spotlight came as they planned everything themselves or with the help of their own team, rather than hiring in outside assistance.

Posting some professional snaps from the wedding, the former wrestler wrote on Instagram: ‘’Our Hawaiian wedding was beautiful and I want to thank our incredible staff for their outstanding work.

‘’To carry out my #1 goal of complete privacy, no wedding planners or outside resources were hired. Everything you see was created by hand, by staff and family only.

‘’The end results were spectacular and @laurenhashianofficial and I will forever be grateful for helping our hearts sing on this day.’’

The ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ star - who has Jasmine, three, and Tiana, 16 months, with Lauren, as well as 18-year-old Simone from a previous relationship - also thanked his family for their involvement. In a second post featuring more professional pictures, Dwayne wrote: ‘’We love you family.