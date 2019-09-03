Share:

Ghotki - Ghotki police has finalised a comprehensive security plan for 8th, 9th and 10th of Muharramul Haram. According to a press release issued by SSP office, Ghotki police cheif chaired a high-level meeting at his office on Monday. As per the security plan, more than 3,200 police jawans and as many as 200 Rangers personnel would be deployed across the Ghotki district. In order to further beef up security, all the areas bordering other provinces would be sealed. Besides that there would be a ban on pillion riding from 7 to 10th of holy month. Special commandos and sharp shooters would be deployed in and around imambargahs and mosques and over top of important buildings of the city. Apart from that more police contingents will be deployed at the entry and exit points of the district to check every suspicious movement. Speaking on the occasion, SSP Dr Farrukh Ali Lanjar directed the concerned officials to conduct surveillance of their respective areas in order to detect the presence of any miscreant. He instructed DSPs of the city to co-ordinate with the religious scholars belonging to every sect so that religious harmony could be maintained in the holy month.

Lanjar also directed the provision of foolproof security to the religious gatherings as well as processions. Later, talking to newsmen, he said it was our prime responsibility to maintain peace during Muharramul Haram. He said that law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) personnel would step up patrolling across the district.

He told the media that a bomb disposal squad would escort the main mourning procession. He further said that all the streets leading to main roads would be closed with concrete blocks and barbed wires. Lanjar said a control room had been built especially to ensure overall security.