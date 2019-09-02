Share:

ISLAMABAD-International Islamic University hired former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal as visiting faculty member for 2 semesters against double wages compared to those being awarded to other visiting PhD scholars, The Nation learnt on Monday.

The IIUI hired former interior minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal to teach in Faculty of Management Sciences for fall 2018 and spring 2019 semesters.

Officials told The Nation that IIUI awarded only Rs1,000 per hour to any visiting PhD scholar to teach any discipline. But as per documents available with The Nation, the PML-N leader’s visiting appointment in the FMS was approved at the rate of Rs2,000 per hour. Documents said that special approval was given by President IIUI Dr Ahmed Yousif Ahmed Al Draiwesh.

Officials also said that former interior minister was not only given special rates comparatively to other high-qualified professors, but his attendance to the course was also not regular. In fall 2018, Ahsan Iqbal taught two courses of entrepreneurship in FMS, while in spring 2019, his services were hired to teach two courses of project management in FMS to female students.

An official said that Rs2,000 was even not given to the visiting faculty hired to teach PhD level students, but the former minister was given special rate for his services.

Officials also said that powerful office of the university made efforts to approve the total amount of Rs198,760 but was resisted from some quarters as university is already facing financial crises and the rate approved was discrimination with other teachers.

The FMS finance department voucher with the tracking number 194727 in the name of Ahsan Iqbal said remuneration to part time teachers/visiting faculty is Rs192,000, conveyance allowance is Rs1260, conduct of examination Rs5,500, credit income tax employees at the rate of 10% Rs19,876, welfare fund Rs9,633, account payables Rs169,221 and total amount is Rs198,760.

The Nation contacted Ahsan Iqbal and sent queries to him on which he advised asking the university admin.

Rector IIUI Dr Masoom Yasinzai talking to The Nation said that a recommendation for approval of the honorarium at Rs2,000 for former minister was floated but it was not approved.

He said that all visiting faculty in every department was being awarded same amount without any discrimination. He also said that Ahsan Iqbal also kept coming for his lectures and met him couple of times.

However, he said that being a rector it was difficult to comment ‘exactly’ how many classes he attended.