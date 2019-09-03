Share:

LAHORE - Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan on Monday thanked Khawar Qureshi, Pakistan’s counsel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, for representing the country at the ICJ.

Speaking at a seminar here on Monday, the LHC chief justice congratulated the Punjab Bar Council for establishing the Centre of Excellence at the PbBC. He said the Lahore High Court is well aware of the problems being faced by lawyers. He said that lawyers’ issued would be resolved on priority.

He said that role of judges and lawyers is very important in dispensation of justice. He lauded professionalism of Khawar Qureshi while representing Pakistan at the international court.

On the occasion, Khawar Qureshi delivered a lecture on the legal profession at Punjab Bar Council on Monday. Talking to the participants, he said that Pakistan does not lack talent in the legal profession so the young lawyers should focus on the international issues. He advised lawyers to keep in touch with the verdicts of international courts. He also asked lawyers to continue their learning process. He said that lawyers are supposed to assist the court properly. He said that rule of law means everyone is accountable and no one is above the law. He said that career of lawyers found guilty of misconduct in the United States and United Kingdom is ruined. He urged Pakistani lawyers to adopt professionalism and make great strides in the field.

In April 2017, a Field General Court Martial (FGCM) had handed the Indian spy death sentence after trial for his involvement in espionage and sabotage in Karachi and Balochistan. Jadhav was apprehended on March 3, 2016 during a counter-intelligence operation in Balochistan’s Mashakel region.

In July 2019, the ICJ announced its verdict in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case and asked the Pakistani government to provide consular access to India. The court also asked Pakistan to ensure “effective review and reconsideration of his conviction and sentences”.

The court rejected all other remedies sought by the neighbouring country, including annulment of the military court decision convicting the Indian citizen and restricting Pakistan from executing the sentence.