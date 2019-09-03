Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday said Pakistan will continue to sensitize the world about the unspeakable sufferings of the people in occupied Kashmir and the Indian atrocities in the valley.

While addressing a seminar on foreign policy in Islamabad, the foreign minister said Pakistan will not stay quiet on the dangerous situation prevailing in occupied Kashmir.

“The greater challenge for us today is how to stand up to Hindutava ideology and add greater momentum to our moral, political and diplomatic support for the just struggle of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination while preserving peace,” Qureshi said.

The foreign minister added, Pakistan has undertaken a diplomatic surge in the wake India's unilateral actions and security lockdown in the valley.

"Pakistan has acted with responsibility but with firm resolve that their actions are unacceptable," Qureshi noted. "We downgraded diplomatic relations and suspended bilateral trade with India. Rail and bus services have also been stopped.”

Qureshi further said Pakistan was reviewing other existing bilateral arrangements with India.

Voicing serious concerns over the current situation in occupied Kashmir, the foreign minister said the Indian brutality is cascading into a humanitarian disaster. “Indian actions have created a highly dangerous environment that could erupt any moment and engulf the entire region,” he asserted.

Qureshi added the international community including saner elements within India are speaking against Modi's illegal steps in occupied Kashmir.

He warned that India may resort to a false flag operation or a misadventure across the line of control to divert world attention from its atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan is ready to respond to any Indian aggression, he said.

The foreign minister noted that the resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people was part of Pakistan's foreign policy. “Resolution of this festering dispute is imperative for regional peace and stability,” he said.

Speaking about the Afghan peace process, Qureshi said there is hope of breakthrough in parleys between Afghan Taliban and the United States.

“The world is convinced of the wisdom of the prime minister's conviction that there is no military solution to Afghanistan and that dialogue and reconciliation efforts are the only way forward,” Qureshi said, adding Pakistan will continue to facilitate the Afghan peace process as part of shared responsibility.

About Pakistan-China relations, the foreign minister said their relationship is an anchor for regional stability. “CPEC holds the prospects of transforming Pakistan and the entire region. Our task is to promote the inherent merits of the corridor and the benefits it will accrue.”