LAHORE - PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik has said that new direct route from Sialkot to London will commence from 11 September and more flights will be deployed in the forthcoming Umrah season. He said this while paying a detailed visit of Lahore. He visited booking, cargo, catering and passenger handling sections of PIA Lahore. He was given detailed briefing by all the sectional heads. Air Marshal Arshad Malik said that we are introducing new direct flight on Sialkot-London route and also more flights for Umrah. He said a continuous increase in passenger traffic is being witnessed on PIA flights which proves customers’ confidence in PIA. Air Marshal Arshad Malik said our revenues have soared to more than 40% during last half year. He showed his satisfaction over performance of Lahore station especially cargo and passenger service. He advised food department to design menus in line with customers’ preferences. He also instructed for look after of passengers from check-in to boarding plane.