MUZAFFARGARH - National defence hinges on a strong and stable economy and we would have to develop economy on a strong footing to make defence of the motherland impregnable. Former chief justice of Pakistan (r) justice Tassaduq Hussain Jilani stated while speaking at Shan-e-Muzaffargarh ceremony held here at District Council’s Jinnah Hall the other day.

The district administration organised the grand ceremony to mark completion of 225 years of Muzaffargarh as District. Justice (r) Tassaduq Jilani informed that great USSR withered away mainly due weak economy. “The once great super power collapsed due worst economic crisis caused by the long Afghan war,” he elaborated.

The district administration also held Shan-e- Muzaffargarh Award 2019 to honour those sons of the district who performed extraordinarily in various fields of life and brought laurels for Muzaffargarh through valuable services for the nation building.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Ehtisham Anwar, DPO Sadiq Ali Dogar, Adviser to Punjab CM on Agriculture Abdul Hai Dasti, MPAs - Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Mian Alamdar Qureshi, Makhdoom Syed Raza Bukhari, Sardar Auon Hameed Dogar, Niaz Khan Gaskori, District and Sessions Judge Saeedullah Mughal, ADC Revenue Attaul Haq graced the ceremony with their presence.

A large number of people including political leaders, notables and students of different school and colleges also attended the ceremony.

As many as 18 great personalities were awarded with Shan-e-Muzaffargarh, Sitara-e-Muzaffargarh and Tamgha-e-Muzaffargarh Awards for their services in different fields. On the occasion, DC Dr Ehtisham Anwar briefed the participants about the great historic background and geographical importance of the district. He informed that Muzaffargarh is a land which has given birth to fertile minds who served the nation since its establishment by Nawab Muzaffar Khan in 1794. He said that the ceremony is meant to commemorate the completion of 225 years as district.

The deputy commissioner introduced a new District logo, showing Palm tree, Parks and Barajs.

The DC enumerated various achievements including construction of the first Auditorium of the city, reconstruction of Fayyaz Park, renovation of Yadgaar club, extension of Faysal Stadium as National Stadium, Muzaffargarh Shopping Mall-1, Taliree Safari Park, The tomb of Sardaar Korey Khan, Pomegranate preservation Project in Alipur, a CSS and other competitive exams preparation centre, Facility Centre at DC office Awaz-e- Khalq Help Line, the reconstruction of Sewage system are among the main projects executed with aim of reconstruction of Muzaffargarh on par with needs of the modern age.

In his speech, Adviser to Punjab CM Agriculture Abdul Hai Dasti vowed to make Muzaffargarh a progressive and public welfare District. Former Punjab governor Malik Ghulam Mustafa Khar also spoke on the occasion and admired the efforts of District Administration.

As many 18 great personalities were honoured with Shan-e-Muzaffargarh, Sitara-e-Muzaffargarh and Tamgha-e-Muzaffargarh. Sardar Korey Khan was, posthumously, awarded with Nishan-e-Muzaffargarh for his social services and donating his 86,000 kanal of land for welfare of people of the district. The award was received by his relative Fayaz Khan Jatoi. Former Chief Justice of Pakistan Tassaduq Jillani was given Nishan-e-Muzaffargarh for upholding justice and judicial values. He himself received the award. Baba-e-Jamhuriyat Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan was given Nishan-e-Muzaffargarh for his lifelong struggle for the promotion of democratic values. His son Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmad Khan received the award. Former Punjab CM and governor Malik Ghulam Mustafa Khar received Hilal-e-Muzaffargarh; former Punjab chief minister Sardar Abdul Hameed Dasti was awarded Nishan-e-Hilal for his political services and being an active activist of Tehreek-e-Pakistan. The award was received by his grandson Sardar Abdul Hai Dasti; Dr Ejaz Ahmad Langrial, former DPO Dera Ismail khan was given Hilal-e-Imtiaz for embracing martyrdom while fighting terrorism. His son Arsalan Ejaz received the award.

Pakistan Army martyred Major Jahanzaib was awarded Hilal-e-Muzaffargarh and his father Col Noor Muhammad received the award.

Former foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar, Muhammad Ashraf Tabbasum and Haji Jamal were given Hilal-e-Muzaffargarh; Actor Tauqeer Nasir and Pathane Khan were awarded Hilal-e-Muzaffargarh for Art and Music. Tauqeer Nasir himself received the award whereas the son of Pathane Khan received his father award. Renowned Saraiki poet Ghulam Haider Tabbasum Kashfi Multan was awarded Sitara-e-Muzaffargarh for his work for the promotion of Literature and Journalism. His daughter Zaibun Nisa Kashfi received the award.

n sports category, wrestler Azhar Hussain, Tikwando player Najia Rasool and Pakistan disabled cricket team bowler Mohammad Fayaz were awarded Tamgha-e-Muzaffargarh.