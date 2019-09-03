Share:

ISLAMABAD - Sardar Latif Khosa, central leader Pakistan People’s Party and counsel of former President Asif Ali Zardari Monday said Zardari had not agreed to return any money to the government.

Speaking at a news conference along with Nazir Dhoki, he said: “We do not have any ill-gotten money so the question does not arise.” He said that political victimisation was apparent in this case because there was no case whatsoever.

Khosa said Zardari’s life was in danger. He warned the government that if anything happened to Zardari in prison, the government will be responsible for it.

He said that the life of Zardari is endangered because he needed health facilities but the government is denying him medical treatment.

“The government is not providing him AC, Fridge and personal attendant despite the court order. This kind of treatment is not meted out even in dictatorship,” he said.

The situation, Khosa said, was so grave that assistant commissioners were saying they were helpless and cannot arrange meeting of lawyers with the former President.

“Every day National Accountability Bureau delivers a love letter to the former President and asks to answer a few questions but do not provide basic facilities which a patient requires,” he said.

Khosa said that Asif Ali Zardari was kept in NAB’s custody for 68 days and after that was shifted to prison.

“He is a former President and sitting member of the National Assembly and has the right to have a fridge in his room for keeping medicine and a 24 hour attendant. Heart specialist is on record to say that it might be dangerous if AC is not provided to him,” he added.

The PPP leader said a medical board consisting of five doctors had asked to keep in hospital for treatment but brought only for one day and shifted him back to prison without medical care.

Meanwhile, PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar yesterday termed “doling out 300 billion rupees” by Prime Minister Imran Khan to his cronies the biggest financial scandal in the history of Pakistan.

In a statement Senator Khokhar - the spokesperson to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari – urged NAB to file a reference in this regard.

He said that this was people’s money which had to be deposited in the national exchequer and could have not been used to benefit the friends and advisors of Prime Minister.

“Doling out billions of rupees to the company owned by family of advisor Abdul Razzaq Dawood is the biggest example of conflict of interests,” he added.

The country, he said, “seems to have no law and constitution and loot and plundered era has dawned upon this country. NAB is unmoved on every mega scandal of government from BRT to Malam Jabba whereas opposition leadership is languishing in prisons.”