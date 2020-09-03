Share:

LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednes­day summoned PML-N leader and former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah in as­sets beyond means in­vestigation. The inqui­ry into the opposition leader was upgraded to an active inves­tigation during the Regional Board Meet­ing held on 19 June. Sanaullah has been directed to appear before the anti-graft watchdog’s Lahore headquarters next Thursday (September 10) to explain how he acquired his assets. NAB has also sought details of his bank ac­counts and assets from all relevant organisa­tions in preparation for the investigation. During the previous week the anti-graft body issued notices to his wife Nabeela Sana, daughter Iqra Sana and son-in-law Rana Shehryar as well. The former Law Min­ister was arrested in July 2019 by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway, with the ANF claiming that 15 kilograms of drugs were recovered from the PML-N lead­er’s car. However, he was released on bail on December 26 as the ANF failed to present the requisite evidence. Separately, NAB sum­moned another leader of the opposition par­ty, Azhar Qayyum as well as his brother Mu­dassir Qayyum in an assets beyond means investigation. They are directed to appear be­fore the body on Sep­tember 11.