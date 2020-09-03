LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday summoned PML-N leader and former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah in assets beyond means investigation. The inquiry into the opposition leader was upgraded to an active investigation during the Regional Board Meeting held on 19 June. Sanaullah has been directed to appear before the anti-graft watchdog’s Lahore headquarters next Thursday (September 10) to explain how he acquired his assets. NAB has also sought details of his bank accounts and assets from all relevant organisations in preparation for the investigation. During the previous week the anti-graft body issued notices to his wife Nabeela Sana, daughter Iqra Sana and son-in-law Rana Shehryar as well. The former Law Minister was arrested in July 2019 by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway, with the ANF claiming that 15 kilograms of drugs were recovered from the PML-N leader’s car. However, he was released on bail on December 26 as the ANF failed to present the requisite evidence. Separately, NAB summoned another leader of the opposition party, Azhar Qayyum as well as his brother Mudassir Qayyum in an assets beyond means investigation. They are directed to appear before the body on September 11.
