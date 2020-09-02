Share:

ISLAMABAD-After getting into the media limelight for her breakout role in Ehd-e-Wafa, the stunning Naeema Butt has just signed as the lead in ace filmmaker MehreenJabbar’s upcoming short-form web-series, currently shooting in New York for Rinstra Technologies.The series is a psychological thriller written by Shah Yasir, produced by RINSTRA Technologies and is being co-produced by KhurramAzim and MehreenJabbar herself, and the executive producers are Dr. Adil Akhtar, Amir Jahangir, and MisbahIshak. Apart from Naeema Butt, the cast also includes Tania Kazi, SheziSardar, and Nida Hussain.Talking about this new role, Naeema Butt shared, “I have always been interested in exploring unique roles that challenge me as an actress, and this character is something entirely different from what I have done so far. So, I am really looking forward to the audience’s response to this one!”The director MehreenJabbar also shared her excitement for the new project, as she said, “I am very excited to direct this for RINSTRA. The platform provides for different genres to be explored and it was lovely to shoot in New York again after a few years.”The talented Naeema Butt began her acting journey from international theater before entering the Pakistani drama industry, starring in hit projects like Ehd-e-Wafa and Daasi. Proving to be a method actor, she has been slowly carving her space with her choice of unique and versatile roles, and will now be seen expanding her craft to the digital platform on an international level.