ISLAMABAD - The emergency response teams of Pakistan Navy have shifted stranded people in different parts of Karachi to safe areas as the relief operation in rain-hit Karachi and other parts of Sindh continues. The teams also provided medical aid to distressed people in various areas. According to a spokesperson for Pakistan Navy, cooked food and clean drinking water was also provided to thousands of people in Yousaf Goth, Surjani Town, Nazim Abad and the other affected areas. He said that aerial reconnaissance was also carried out in different areas for better measures during the relief operation.Emergency Response Teams of Pakistan Navy carried out a search operation at Korangi Causeway to recover bodies of the drowned people. Medical assistance was provided by Pakistan Navy mobile medical teams to large number of people confined at their homes due to extensive flooding in the areas.