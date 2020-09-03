Share:

ISLAMABAD/ LAHORE - Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the Opposition parties and India are on the same page with regard to the issue of Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

According to official sources, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday chaired a meeting of government and party representatives, in which briefings about the governmental measures to bring back PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and the Karachi Transformation Plan were given. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi elaborated on the role of Opposition in legislation pertaining to FATF.

Prime Minister, while directing to highlight the role of Opposition on FATF before the masses, said that India was making an all out effort for the inclusion of Pakistan in FATF blacklist and the Opposition was trying to blackmail the government by hindering legislation on FATF, which provided evidence that the Opposition and India were pursuing the same agenda.

While admitting the importance of Opposition’s role in a democratic set up, the prime minister said that Opposition was harming the country just to conceal its corruption. He said that the Opposition was making efforts to bargain certain amendments in the Anti-Money Laundering Act to safeguard their vested interests. He lamented prioritisation of vested interests over the larger interest of the nation.

He reiterated that Nawaz Sharif was allowed to travel abroad only on humanitarian grounds and that the government would not compromise on its stance on accountability. Prime Minister, while directing to call session of National Assembly and Senate on Monday, said that there should be no delay in legislation on issues related to national security and public interest.

Earlier, Prime Minister held a meeting with Advisor to PM on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan to discuss FATF legislation, parliamentary affairs and other legal matters of national importance.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar, Prime Minister’s Advisor on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Law Minister Farogh Naseem and Advisor on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar were present in the meeting.

Govt to make system of subsidies organised and effective , says PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the government’s foremost priority was to make the system of subsidies organised and effective, so that subsidy from the public exchequer not only reached the deserving but desired results were also achieved.

Chairing a meeting about making the government’s subsidies system organised and effective, the Prime Minister directed to make all possible efforts to improve the system of subsidies so that decisions of public-interest could be taken and implemented.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was given a detailed briefing on direct or indirect government subsidies in various sectors, expenditures on the subsidies, flaws in the current system of subsidies and the progress made so far by the think-tank to further organise the subsidies system.

The Prime Minister said that with regard to the subsidies system, the government had clear priorities including help of the poor, socio-economic development, bringing the backward areas at par with the country’s other areas, providing support to exports, and small and medium enterprises and the promotion of construction and agricultural sectors.

Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz, Minister for Industries Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Adviser on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Adviser on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain, Special Assistants Dr Shehbaz Gill and Dr Sania Nishtar, Secretary Finance Naveed Kamran, former Secretary Finance Dr Waqar Masood and other senior officers were present.

Former Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen, Chairman Habib Bank Sultan Ali Allana, Arif Habib and Dr Ejaz Nabi also attended the meeting through video link.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the government was especially focusing on the establishment of quality standard laboratories to promote Pakistani products at international level.

Chairing a meeting with prominent businessmen from various sectors, the Prime Minister said the government was paying special attention on introduction of technology and innovations in agriculture and other fields.

The successful and young entrepreneurs, who attended the meeting, hailed from information technology, sports goods, fashion and textiles, beauty industry, Pak Wheels and other business sectors.

The members of the delegation shared their experiences, highlighted impact of government’s business friendly policies and put forward their proposals to further improve business environment in the country.

The prime minister told the delegation that it was among the government’s priorities to promote business activities, incentivize the businesses, and create a conducive environment by removing the hurdles.

While mentioning the government’s measures like ease of doing business, online approval system and provision of easy loans, the prime minister said the young entrepreneurs excelling in their respective fields were the assets for the country.

The government is resolved to take allout measures for facilitation of such entrepreneurs, he added.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz, Industries Minister Hammad Azhar, Commerce Advisor Abdul Razzak Dawood, Finance Advisor Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Advisor on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain, SAPM Dr Shahbaz Gill and Chairman Board of Investment Atif Bukhari attended the meeting.