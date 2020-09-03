Share:

Pakistan national cricket team returned to the country after completing England tour – comprising three Tests and as many Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) – in a bio-secure environment.

England won the Test series 1-0. Pakistan won the final T20I to level the series 1-1 after the hosts secured victory in the second game. The first encounter was rained off.

Pakistan T20I captain Babar Azam, all-rounder Imad Wasim and young pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi did not return owing to their commitments with county cricket. Veteran Shoaib Malik stayed in England whereas bowling coach Waqar Younis flew to Australia.

The players were satisfied over their England tour amidst the coronavirus pandemic and termed it as a wonderful experience, adding that they learned a lot and played good cricket.

Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Executive Wasim Khan thanked and congratulated the 44-member squad on the completion of the challenging, demanding and unprecedented tour of England in the backdrop of the Covid-19 situation that made the players adhere to strict protocols, including restricted movement during their 10-week tour.