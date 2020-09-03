Share:

Peshawar-Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the quarters concerned to complete acquisition of land already identified for the shifting of General Bus Stand Peshawar out of city within next two months and to expedite work on preparation of PC-1, feasibility study and engineering design of the project.

Presiding over a meeting regarding mega development projects of Peshawar at Chief Minister Secretariat, he made it clear that development of Peshawar was one of the top most priorities of his government. He said all the mega projects initiated for this purpose should be completed within stipulated timelines.

The meeting was attended besides others by Special Assistant to CM on Local Government Kamran Bangash, administrative secretaries of concerned departments, Commissioner Peshawar, General Manager NHA, Director General PDA, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar and CEO Trans Peshawar.

The meeting was briefed about the mega projects of Peshawar including shifting of general bus stand out of city, solid waste management, construction of remaining portions of the Ring Road and KP Cities Improvement Project Peshawar.

The meeting was informed that the General Bus Stand Peshawar was being shifted out of city for which site had been identified at Ring Road and land acquisition was in progress. The Chief Minister directed the SMBR and other relevant authorities to complete land acquisition process within two month time so that physical work on the project could be initiated as early as possible.

The meeting was also informed that under the KP Cities Improvement Project, various development activities would be carried out in different areas of Peshawar including replacement of water supply network, solid waste management system at Shamshato, construction of sewerage treatment plant at Kanza, construction of park, family areas, walking tracks and food streets at Phase-VII Hayatabad and extension and development of Bagh-e-Naran Park.

The meeting was informed that works on the preparation of detailed engineering design for City Improvement Project Peshawar was also in progress and would be completed by next week. Under the project special focus is being given on the replacement rusted supply pipeline and water tanks throughout Peshawar for which the city has been divided in to four zones.

Besides, a site has also been identified out of city for the solid waste management project. The meeting was also briefed about the progress made so far on the construction of left over northern section of Ring Road (Warsak Road to Nasir Bagh) and was told that construction of this project would be completed within one year.

The Chief Minister underlined the need to accelerate work on all mega projects of Peshawar adding that it was priority of his government to facilitate the people at maximum level. He asked for visible progress on all projects of the provincial capital. Unnecessary delay in the projects, he said, would not be tolerated and in case of delay action would be taken against responsible ones.