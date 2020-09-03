Share:

PESHAWAR - Transporters on Wednesday staged a to­ken strike at Kamboh Adda in the provincial capital, demanding the government to ful­fil pledge of compensating drivers and own­ers and also giving them jobs in the Bus Rap­id Transit (BRT).

Addressing the rally, Muttahida Transport Union President Noor Muhammad said the government had assured to compensate and employ the transporters and drivers before launching the BRT service but the BRT ser­vice had now been started while the pledges could not be fulfilled so far.

“We also urged the government to give us an alternate route to ply in Peshawar, but they even could not decide on a route for us,” he added.

It may be mentioned here that matter of re­cruitments in BRT has been referred to the standing committee of KP Assembly for in­quiry.

To several questions about BRT on the as­sembly floor recently, the KP Transport Min­ister Shah Muhammad said that no quota was fixed for Peshawar transporters and that 60 employees had already been recruited in the BRT service while recruitment on more posts is still underway. The case of recruitments in BRT has been handed over to the provincial assembly standing committee for a probe.