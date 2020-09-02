Share:

RAWALPINDI - Regional Police Officer (RPO) and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations were transferred in a major reshuffle of high-ranking police officers by the provincial police chief.

According to a notification issued by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Shohaib Dastagir on Wednesday, RPO Dr Sohail Habib Tajik (PSP/BPS-20) was made Officer on Special Duty (OSD) with orders to report to Services and General Administration Department, Lahore.

Imran Ahmar (PSP/BSP-20) replaced Dr Sohail Habib Tajik as new RPO of Rawalpindi Region. Earlier, Imran Ahmar was serving as RPO Dera Ghazi Khan.

Similarly, SSP (Operations) Rawalpindi Capt (R) Tariq Walait (PSP/BS-18) has also been transferred and posted as District Police Officer (DPO) Khushab by the provincial police chief. Rana Shohaib Mehmood (PSP/BS-18) has been appointed as new SSP (Operations) Rawalpindi by the IGP. Earlier, Rana Shohaib was serving as DPO Khushab. On the other hand, Punjab government also transferred Additional Commissioner (Coordination) Rawalpindi Saif Anwar Jhappa and posted him as Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gujrat.