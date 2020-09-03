Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of accused Nihal involved in Zina-bil-Jabr case. A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case. During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the accused said that his client was arrested from the hospital, where he was present before the incident. He said that the neighbours had asked the police to evict the woman from the Mohallah for having suspicious character. Justice Qazi Amin observed that on the one side the woman was raped and on other hand the neighbours were trying to evict her.