QUETTA - Secretary Urban Planning and Development Abdul Lateef Kakar on Wednesday said that in order to divert burden from the civic departments in the main cities, urban planning for new towns was indispensable.

He expressed these views during a meeting held at the Planning and Development Office to review project of town planning and uplift schemes underway in different parts of the province. Additional Secretary P&D Abdul Mateen Achakzai, Director General Quetta Development Authority Salahudin Noorzai and other officers attended the meeting.