Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday extended bail of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in a case regarding appointment of Managing Director (MD) of PSO.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi appeared before the court during the hearing. The court expressed anger at National Accountability Bureau and remarked that the bureau did not send any notice to the former prime minister nor conducted any investigation than how reference was filed.

Earlier, in last hearing, the court also expressed anger over absence of NAB officials and lawyer and said that Shahid Khaqan arrived from Islamabad for the hearing but anti-graft watchdog's officials did not come.