Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-president Maryam Nawaz Wednesday said her thoughts and prayers were with people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who had been badly hit by massive floods.

The PML-N leader took to Twitter and said the woes of people had worsened because of non-existence of basic infrastructure which could control damage during such calamities. “May Allah protect you,” she said. “My thoughts and prayers are with the people of KPK who have been badly hit by massive floods. Their woes have worsened because of non existence of basic infrastructure which can control damage during such calamities. May Allah protect you,” She wrote on Twitter.