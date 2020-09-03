ISLAMABAD - The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday handed over medical supplies and water boats to the National Disaster Management Authority for devastated and displaced Karachiites.
On the Occasion of handing over, WHO Country Representative Dr Palitha Mahipala applauded the Pakistan government for comprehensive COVID-19 response efforts.
In Pakistan, every year flood brings death and devastation in some parts of the country. This time, Sindh has been the most affected. Various cities in Sindh and especially Karachi is submerged. The situation in city is not less than apocalyptic for Karachiites who are already grappling with the effects of COVID-19.
Many humanitarian organizations are stepping forward to help the government of Pakistan in this moment of distress and WHO is one of them which responded earliest. To accelerate relief and response activities, WHO has donated medical supplies and rescue water boats for the people of Karachi.
Dr Palitha Mahipala said: “Pakistanis are resilient and they have faced every challenge courageously. Pakistan’s Corona response story is a success story which is being appreciated all over the globe. We at WHO are standing with the government and people of Karachi and we will provide full assistance in this overwhelming situation caused by floods.”
He also applauded the efforts of the government for a comprehensive and unified response to COVID-19 pandemic.
WHO has donated 25 emergency health kits containing medicines for 75,000 people for one month to meet different health needs in humanitarian emergencies and natural disasters. Two hundred and fifty thousand (250,000) aqua tablets are also included. Flood rescue water boats are also part of donation which will help in scaling up relief effort in flood-affected areas and mitigate the impact of the flood.
WHO’s persistent efforts to support the government of Pakistan in managing disasters are laudable. The charismatic leadership of WHO works round the clock to expand and strengthen response activities in Pakistan.
WHO has stood shoulder to shoulder with the government during Corona preparedness and response activities. Due to relentless support of WHO, the government has been able to articulate confidence in the wake of Covid-19 and implement Corona response plan effectively.